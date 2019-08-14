Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after buying an additional 1,134,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,313,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,526,000 after buying an additional 263,281 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. 202,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,868. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

