Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 261,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,368,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $61.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.45.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

