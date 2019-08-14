Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 133,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $25,110,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,183 shares of company stock worth $126,091,951 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,096,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $535.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

