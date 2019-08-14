Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.75. 7,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,808. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.49. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $118.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

