Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.66.

GSK stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.90.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.