Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,115,000 after acquiring an additional 355,369 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,823,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126,365 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after acquiring an additional 858,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

