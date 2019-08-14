Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 2,498 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

The firm has a market cap of $68.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. Sequans Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications SA will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequans Communications stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 155,418 shares during the period. Sequans Communications makes up 1.6% of AWM Investment Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 11.71% of Sequans Communications worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

