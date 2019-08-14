Sentivate Hits 1-Day Volume of $282,011.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $282,011.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,182,270,515 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

