SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.41, approximately 171,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 263,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get SenesTech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,908.08% and a negative return on equity of 186.65%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Siegel bought 696,296 shares of SenesTech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $939,999.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 702,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,453.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 26,322 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.