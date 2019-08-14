SelfSell 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.59 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1.59 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00036603 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

