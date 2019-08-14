Selfkey Market Cap Hits $4.67 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and RightBTC. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $128,491.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.04418801 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048946 BTC.
- Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.
- Ren (REN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000910 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
About Selfkey
Buying and Selling Selfkey
Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, ABCC, Tidex, Binance and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
