Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.22

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 30042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 217.74%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total transaction of C$40,554.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,891,382.56.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

