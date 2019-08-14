SEC (LON:SECG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 6000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About SEC (LON:SECG)

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

