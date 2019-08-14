SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $539.30. SDL shares last traded at $519.00, with a volume of 228,966 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SDL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SDL from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of SDL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 483.02. The company has a market cap of $482.59 million and a PE ratio of 31.48.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

