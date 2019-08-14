Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 3,726 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after buying an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,736,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,373.93.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $30.75 on Wednesday, hitting $1,166.52. 36,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,290. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,153.65. The stock has a market cap of $823.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

