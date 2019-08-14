Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.50

Scientific Digital Imaging plc (LON:SDI)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and traded as low as $53.78. Scientific Digital Imaging shares last traded at $53.78, with a volume of 101,187 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.51. The company has a market cap of $52.88 million and a P/E ratio of 27.20.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($35,933.62).

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile (LON:SDI)

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

