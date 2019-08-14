Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT Set at $17.00 by Evercore ISI

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) has been assigned a $17.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Savara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.37.

Get Savara alerts:

SVRA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 214,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,490. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Savara has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Savara will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 58,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $138,306.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,303.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 40,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $95,309.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,860.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 99,472 shares of company stock valued at $235,758. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Savara by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Savara by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Savara by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Savara by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.