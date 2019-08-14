Saturna Capital CORP Buys New Holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Duke Realty by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.35.

NYSE:DRE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 23.14%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 7,806 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $254,553.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

