Saturn Metals (ASX:STN) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Saturn Metals Ltd (ASX:STN) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.40 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 187,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.28).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

Saturn Metals Company Profile (ASX:STN)

Saturn Metals Limited engages in the exploration of precious metals in Australia. Its flagship project is the Apollo Hill project comprising 25 gold mining, exploration, and prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.

