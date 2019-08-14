Sandy Spring Bank Sells 540 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AFLAC by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,155,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,787,000 after buying an additional 1,392,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,483,000 after buying an additional 1,381,807 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 853.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,758,000 after buying an additional 1,320,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after buying an additional 724,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

In related news, VP Koji Ariyoshi sold 63,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $3,325,296.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,533.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,980 shares of company stock worth $5,438,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 185,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,441. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

