Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,621 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 694,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,217,000 after buying an additional 443,428 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,493.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,520,000 after purchasing an additional 347,887 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 36,404.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 284,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 283,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,092 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded down $10.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.27. 65,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,748. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.38. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.67.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

