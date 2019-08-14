Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.52. 77,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,437. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.77.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

