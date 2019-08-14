Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 325 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

Shares of HON traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,290. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.48 and a 12-month high of $178.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.