Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$8.41. 351,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.53.

In other news, Director David E. De Witt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,821,108.25. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 373,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$2,614,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,954,530.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.