salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $138.96. 1,874,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $89,056.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,671 shares of company stock valued at $47,578,569. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on salesforce.com to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

