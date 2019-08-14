Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 720,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 801,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

