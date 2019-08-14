Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.37 Million

Brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $145.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.05 million and the lowest is $137.68 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $151.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $630.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.22 million to $663.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $606.51 million, with estimates ranging from $589.85 million to $623.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.17 million.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,964,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 38.1% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,272,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after acquiring an additional 428,679 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 756,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.46. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.60%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

