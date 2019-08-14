Ryanair (LON:RYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.75

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.88 ($0.12), with a volume of 1239860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.89. The company has a market cap of $99.48 million and a P/E ratio of 12.43.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.