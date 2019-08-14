Ryan Schulke Purchases 31,500 Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $99,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.82 million, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fluent Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.87%. Fluent’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fluent Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.