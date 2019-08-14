Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.04

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 2441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $110.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,971,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

