Rupaya (RUPX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $57,303.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.77 or 2.11026594 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00030410 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 47,791,998 coins and its circulating supply is 43,732,997 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

