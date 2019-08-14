Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 593,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $123,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $83,529,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.80. 72,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,943. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $219.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.72.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

