Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 3,111 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,608 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,923 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $678,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,612.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,352 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

EA stock traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, hitting $89.64. 50,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,175. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

