Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,413 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 585,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,872,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,794,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,707,000 after purchasing an additional 384,154 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,783,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,954,000 after purchasing an additional 454,015 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,624,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,070,000 after purchasing an additional 366,539 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,048,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after purchasing an additional 204,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 169,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,196,480. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $235,183.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

