Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. 178,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,253,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $52,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 10,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $381,100.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,282 shares of company stock worth $5,500,467. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.