Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $236,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $208,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 53,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.56. 467,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711,772. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.57. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,579,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,273.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

