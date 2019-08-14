Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $9.42 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $546.16. 3,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $307.36 and a twelve month high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $785,756.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $31,514,641. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $610.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.17.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

