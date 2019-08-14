Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 249 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 682.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $201,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.2% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.