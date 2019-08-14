Royal Dutch Shell Plc Plans Dividend of $0.47 (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RDSB opened at GBX 2,340.97 ($30.59) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,525.39. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61).

RDSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,875 ($37.57) to GBX 2,780 ($36.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,660 ($34.76) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,019.29 ($39.45).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

