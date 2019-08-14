Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Dream Global REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Global REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Global REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dream Global REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Dream Global REIT stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.70. Dream Global REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.58 and a twelve month high of C$15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.07.

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

