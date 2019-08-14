Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) a $2.00 Price Target

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) has been given a $2.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $2.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of DNR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 776,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,626,143. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian S. Kendall acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,003,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Denbury Resources by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

