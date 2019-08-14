Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $69,000 Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

CGW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 49,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

