Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 582 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11,372.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 926,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 641,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 40,215 shares during the period.

IVE traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $112.91. 154,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,118. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

