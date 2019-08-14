Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,222 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.22, for a total value of $151,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $6,644,699.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,231,633.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,506,703. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

