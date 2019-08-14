Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 10.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in ASML by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,500,000 after acquiring an additional 127,582 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.78. 22,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,802. ASML Holding NV has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $234.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Santander lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, ABN Amro started coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

