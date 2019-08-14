Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Republic Services by 44.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 58,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,485. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $90.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

