Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,772. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.94.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.