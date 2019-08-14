Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,350 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $522,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Repligen by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $18,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 44,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,637. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.78, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

