Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 157,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHHBY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 2,314,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

