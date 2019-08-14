Robert W. Baird Reiterates $11.00 Price Target for Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGLS. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.71.

TGLS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,509. The company has a market cap of $326.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

